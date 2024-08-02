NeoGenomics’ (NEO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.89.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $21.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,211,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,397,000 after buying an additional 41,354 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,643,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,397 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after buying an additional 897,843 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 77.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 460,071 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

