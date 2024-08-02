Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $8.00 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $8.23.
About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
