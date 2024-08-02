Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NHS stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $8.40.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
