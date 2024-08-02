Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $219.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $216.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NBIX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.88.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.86. The company had a trading volume of 255,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,043. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.26. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,150. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.