New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Acquires New Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Marriott International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $5.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,654,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,709. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 306.69%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

