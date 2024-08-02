New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Invests $38,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,274. The stock has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $58.53 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

