New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Makes New $27,000 Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,457. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $94.36. 4,072,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

