New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Takes Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYI traded down $9.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.22. The company had a trading volume of 164,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,974. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.49 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AYI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

