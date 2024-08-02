Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in Newell Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 183,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in Newell Brands by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

