NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Releases Earnings Results

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $710.23 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NYSE:NEU traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $564.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,904. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.84. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $436.90 and a 12-month high of $650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.47.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About NewMarket

(Get Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.