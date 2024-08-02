NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 99.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.
Shares of NYSE NREF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.60. 549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,483. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 296.17 and a quick ratio of 296.17. The company has a market capitalization of $258.71 million, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.61. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $17.84.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.
