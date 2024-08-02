NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Announces Earnings Results

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.29), Zacks reports. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $64.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. NexPoint Residential Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.720-2.720 EPS.
NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance
Shares of NXRT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.43. The stock had a trading volume of 24,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,431. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.
NexPoint Residential Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 65.37%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
Read More
