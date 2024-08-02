NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NXRT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $64.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.99 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

