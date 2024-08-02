NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.32

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.32 and last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 6407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.29). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $64.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 176,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

