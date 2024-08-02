NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,438 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,351,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,628,310. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.45. The firm has a market cap of $164.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

