NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 29,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 49,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.37. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $156.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

