NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price Down 0.1% on Insider Selling

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $77.86 and last traded at $78.30. Approximately 5,314,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 11,641,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.39.

Specifically, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.45. The firm has a market cap of $161.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. BCK Partners Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.