NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFI. Stifel Canada upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.00.

NFI Group Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE NFI traded down C$0.25 on Friday, hitting C$18.83. 347,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,510. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$974.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$955.13 million. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.2184143 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

