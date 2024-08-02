NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.5% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 50,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 48,659 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 17.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $4,553,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $3,278,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 323,660 shares of company stock valued at $27,973,033 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

NKE stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,286,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,406,526. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.91 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

