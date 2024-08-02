Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-1.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.7 billion-$8.7 billion.

Nintendo Trading Down 10.0 %

NTDOY traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $11.89. 2,413,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,524. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.43. Nintendo has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $15.01.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Nintendo had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

