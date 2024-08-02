nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Benchmark

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

nLIGHT Trading Down 1.1 %

LASR traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 287,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,840. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $527.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.39.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.86% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $44.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,071.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other nLIGHT news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Moore sold 38,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $509,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,384.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after buying an additional 23,697 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in nLIGHT by 18.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,020,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 309,634 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in nLIGHT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,656,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in nLIGHT by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,044,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 154,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in nLIGHT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

