Node AI Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Node AI has a total market capitalization of $91.41 million and $1.38 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Node AI has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Node AI token can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001528 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Node AI Profile

Node AI was first traded on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,121,532 tokens. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,121,531.87269191 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 1.13251592 USD and is up 15.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,479,449.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

