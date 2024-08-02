Nomura Upgrades Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) to “Buy”

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

STLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upgraded Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

STLA opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 596,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,903,000 after buying an additional 66,427 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,032,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

