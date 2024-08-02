North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NOA traded down C$0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$24.97. The company had a trading volume of 53,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,563. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01. The stock has a market cap of C$667.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$24.01 and a 1-year high of C$34.87.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$297.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$295.07 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 5.21%. Research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 4.4793388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,050.00. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $554,850 in the last three months. 8.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

