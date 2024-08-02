North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

North American Construction Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. North American Construction Group has a payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NOA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 33,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,936. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $481.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $220.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

NOA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

