North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Ventum Financial

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Ventum Financial from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 90.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.00.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded down C$1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,742. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$24.01 and a one year high of C$34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$659.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.51.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.11. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of C$297.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$295.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 4.4793388 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.45 per share, with a total value of C$317,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $554,850. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

