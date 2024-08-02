Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $72.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $42.43 and a twelve month high of $74.85.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

