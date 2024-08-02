Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Posts Earnings Results

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

NBN stock opened at $72.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $42.43 and a 52 week high of $74.85.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

