Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Northwest Bancshares has a payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

NWBI opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NWBI

Insider Transactions at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $42,580.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $42,580.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William W. Harvey sold 13,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $193,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,722.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,728 shares of company stock valued at $349,225. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.