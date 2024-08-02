Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.
Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Northwest Bancshares has a payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.
Northwest Bancshares Price Performance
NWBI opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Northwest Bancshares
In related news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $42,580.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $42,580.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William W. Harvey sold 13,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $193,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,722.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,728 shares of company stock valued at $349,225. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Northwest Bancshares Company Profile
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
