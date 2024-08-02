NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. NorthWestern Energy Group updated its FY24 guidance to $3.42-3.62 EPS.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NWE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.47. The stock had a trading volume of 85,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,749. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

