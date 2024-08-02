Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Susquehanna

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s previous close.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Shares of NCLH opened at $17.35 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 128.84% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 819,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 64,707 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth $549,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth $2,762,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 93.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 236,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 113,958 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

