Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
About Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
