NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NOV in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOV. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

NOV stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. NOV has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 12.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,072,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $684,618,000 after buying an additional 3,946,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 67.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after buying an additional 3,989,095 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 769.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,048,000 after buying an additional 5,456,581 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth about $119,686,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,687,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,343,000 after buying an additional 231,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

