Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.87. 1,678,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,620. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $230.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

