Novavax (NVAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Novavax has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Novavax Trading Down 4.6 %
NVAX stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. 944,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,517,272. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. Novavax has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Novavax
In related news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,260 shares in the company, valued at $950,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,446.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,312 shares of company stock worth $866,212 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
