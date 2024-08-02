Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $377,631,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,747,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $90,216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nucor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,141,000 after buying an additional 153,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Nucor by 4,453.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,782,000 after buying an additional 107,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $7.16 on Thursday, reaching $155.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,516,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,468. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

