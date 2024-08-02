NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 7.9%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.39. 2,291,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 5,043,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $144,502.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,657.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 25.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $75,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

