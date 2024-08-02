Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NUVL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company.

Nuvalent Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NUVL opened at $79.94 on Thursday. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.84.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $2,605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,462,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,593,517.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $2,605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,462,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,593,517.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $219,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,610. Corporate insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,212,000 after buying an additional 72,222 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuvalent by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,735,000 after purchasing an additional 454,540 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its position in Nuvalent by 2,390.5% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,436,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,266 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Nuvalent by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,951,000 after purchasing an additional 502,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nuvalent by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

