Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 254.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 748,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537,314 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUVB. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 111,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 46,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUVB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Xiangmin Cui purchased 336,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,884.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,175,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,203.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff bought 172,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $499,348.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,189 shares in the company, valued at $499,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Xiangmin Cui purchased 336,874 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,003,884.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,175,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,203.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 596,778 shares of company stock worth $1,765,500 over the last ninety days. 36.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

