Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NUSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 2nd

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NASDAQ:NUSB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0683 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NUSB stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.08. Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $25.16.
About Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF
