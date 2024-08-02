Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NUSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 2nd

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NASDAQ:NUSB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0683 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUSB stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.08. Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

Get Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

About Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an ultra short-term portfolio of USD-denominated, income-producing fixed income securities primarily rated investment grade. The actively managed fund seeks to provide total return consistent with capital preservation.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.