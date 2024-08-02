Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NUSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 2nd

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NASDAQ:NUSBGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0683 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUSB stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.08. Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

About Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an ultra short-term portfolio of USD-denominated, income-producing fixed income securities primarily rated investment grade. The actively managed fund seeks to provide total return consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NASDAQ:NUSB)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.