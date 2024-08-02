NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Alfred E. Festa Sells 148 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total value of $1,270,720.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,369.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NVR Price Performance
NYSE:NVR opened at $8,554.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,700.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,828.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,666.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NVR
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
