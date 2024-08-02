NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Alfred E. Festa Sells 148 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total value of $1,270,720.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,369.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $8,554.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,700.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,828.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,666.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

NVR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.