NVR (NYSE:NVR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8,700.00

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8,700.00 and last traded at $8,650.00, with a volume of 955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8,600.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7,805.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,660.15.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,548 shares of company stock worth $12,288,213. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 626,255.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,851,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,385,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $246,031,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,994,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

