O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. O-I Glass updated its FY24 guidance to $1.00-1.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.250 EPS.

O-I Glass Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 818,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

