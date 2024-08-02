Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.8%.

Shares of OCSL stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $16.84. 556,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,346. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.10. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

OCSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

