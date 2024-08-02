OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Plans Dividend of $0.01

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.
OceanaGold Stock Performance
OceanaGold stock remained flat at $2.41 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,305. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.
OceanaGold Company Profile
