OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Plans Dividend of $0.01

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

OceanaGold stock remained flat at $2.41 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,305. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.