Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 20.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ODC opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.61. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $87.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.78 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 9.93%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director George C. Roeth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.