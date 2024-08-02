Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.86.

Get Olin alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OLN

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $44.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. Olin has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Olin by 4,375.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Olin by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.