Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Olin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $44.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Olin by 4,375.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Olin by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Olin by 30.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

