Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUSGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Olympic Steel has raised its dividend by an average of 84.2% per year over the last three years. Olympic Steel has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.84. 100,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,631. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $40.39 and a 1-year high of $73.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $526.25 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

About Olympic Steel

(Get Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.