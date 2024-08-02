Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Olympic Steel has raised its dividend by an average of 84.2% per year over the last three years. Olympic Steel has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.84. 100,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,631. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $40.39 and a 1-year high of $73.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $526.25 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

(Get Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.