Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Get Omnicell alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMCL

Omnicell Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 655,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,001. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $66.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -83.76, a P/E/G ratio of 81.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 197.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 82,774 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth $684,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $2,446,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicell by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 357,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.